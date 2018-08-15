Other OS

T-Mobile goes Rock Star with free Pandora Plus and guaranteed concert tickets

Ticket provider Live Nation and music streaming platform Pandora have partnered with T-Mobile as part of its Un-carrier 15 moves to provide big perks for performance lovers — both live and recorded.

For one, Pandora is offering a free year’s subscription to its Plus service to T-Mobile customers. Users who would pay $59.88 for unlimited skips and replays, downloaded listening and all without ads will get these features for free on the next T-Mobile Tuesday, August 21.

Also starting from then on the T-Mobile Tuesdays app is T-Mobile’s “multi-year partnership” with Live Nation which will set aside exclusively reserved seats for subscribers to purchase as well as $25 flat-fee tickets to select shows at Live Nation amphitheaters. Those customers will also get “Magenta Carpet” treatment such as access to the fast lane for entry and concessions — with a “Signature Magenta Cocktail” also available  — plus T-Mobile-branded magenta lawn chairs. Those who don’t have an amphitheater nearby can still snag discounts to other shows across the country of at least $10.

Once again, these perks will take effect from next Tuesday onwards, so if you’re a T-Mobile subscriber, make sure you’re hitting the T-Mobile Tuesday app every week. And if you’re not, here’s a question: will this perk get you to switch away from your carrier?

