T-Mobile giving everyone free Gogo Wi-Fi for Labor Day air travel

Anyone flying on September 3, Labor Day in the United States? If your domestic flight has Gogo Wi-Fi on it, you’ll get a half-hour of access for free.

T-Mobile is sponsoring the stunt as a means of giving customers on competitors like AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, Charter and others — prospective merger partner Sprint wasn’t mentioned as it has not been mentioned in many negative comparisons the Un-carrier makes.

The company notes that it offers T-Mobile ONE planholders a free 60 minutes of Wi-Fi along with texting, messaging, visual vicemail all flight long. T-Mobile ONE Plus planholders get Wi-Fi for the whole flight.

T-Mobile has had a lot of noise to make recently with a revival of human-provided customer service and discount show tickets.