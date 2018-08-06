T-Mobile Essentials needs no Netflix, LTE hotspot or roaming

When addressing investors at its most recent earnings call, T-Mobile executives said that it was not looking to offer a new service plan at a higher price, just as its competitors have recently introduced such plans.

Instead, what we have today is T-Mobile Essentials, a new lower-cost plan. It still offers unlimited talk, text and data (with congestion throttling as necessary above 50GB of usage in cycle). Much like T-Mobile ONE, there are speed limits on streaming for video (480p), music (500kbps) and gaming (2Mbps).

But there are no LTE-speed allotments for mobile hotspot (3G speeds) and roaming in Mexico and Canada (2G speeds), though customers can still text to more than 210 territories for free. International call rates recently spiked, too. And there’s no complimentary Netflix subscription or a free hour of Gogo in-flight Wi-Fi.

Here’s the big catch: T-Mobile Essentials costs $60 per month for an individual, $10 less than T-Mobile ONE, but that price does not include taxes and fees. That realistically makes it something like a $63 or $65 plan. The second line costs $30 while subsequent lines up to six cost $15.

T-Mobile may have already had its premium base covered with T-Mobile ONE Plus and it could’ve done better, but it has undercut the competition in the other direction instead. That all said, the company also has a big Un-carrier move coming up within the next week or so that we should look out for.