T-Mobile discounts Galaxy A6 a la carte and with bundled plan

Can you believe that the Samsung Galaxy A6 is a $400 phone on T-Mobile? Sure, it’s Samsung’s first mid-ranger with an Infinity Display, but when Boost and Sprint are selling it at $360, doesn’t it seem like a little much?

Well, the Un-carrier will start selling it from November 9 and it will have a discount from the get-go of $144 through a 24-month equipment installment plan. That’s $16 down and $10 a month. Not too bad.

Customers can also bundle in four of these phones with the T-Mobile Essentials plan and pay a total of $160 per month ($40 per line per month). Bundled with T-Mobile ONE, it’s $200 per month. It’s not the first time the company has put plans and phones together for a flat rate and we suspect it won’t be the last.

The network is also offering the Galaxy Tab S4 for half off with the signing of an EIP and enrollment on a 6GB or better Simple Choice plan or a T-Mobile ONE plan. It would cost $28 upfront and $13.42 monthly for two years.