tmobile

Earlier this week, T-Mobile started alerting its customers about a data breach that exposed details associated with their user account. While details about the scope of this security breach have so far been thin, the carrier has finally decided to shed some light on the incident after shutting down the malicious operations behind it. The company says that information related to customers’ T-Mobile account was exposed, which includes phone number, the number of lines on an account, and call-related information.

Approximately 200,000 customers affected by the incident

Specifically, T-Mobile says that the Customer proprietary network information (CPNI) was accessed as part of the security breach. But aside from phone number, the number of connections and call logs, no other customer data was exposed, claims the company. “The data accessed did not include names on the account, physical or email addresses, financial data, credit card information, social security numbers, tax ID, passwords, or PINs,” T-Mobile said in an official statement.

T-Mobile’s official notice does not reveal the number of customers that were affected. However, in a statement given to BleepingCustomer, T-Mobile mentioned that less than 0.2% of its subscribers were affected. If you take into account the roughly 100 million-strong customer base of the carrier, almost 200,000 users may have been had their information accessed by malicious actors.

READ MORE: Microsoft reveals SolarWinds hackers gained access to its source code

Phone number, the number of connections on an account and call logs were accessed

“We are currently notifying a small number of customers (less than 0.2%) that some information related to their account may have been illegally accessed. The data accessed did NOT include any names associated with the account, financial data, credit card information, social security numbers, passwords, PINs or physical or email addresses.” the company was BleepingComputer.

Not the first T-Mobile security mishap in 2020

However, this is not the first time that T-Mobile has been at the receiving end of a cybersecurity attack in 2020. Back in November, the company admitted that “name and billing address, phone number, account number, rate plan and features, such as whether you added an international calling feature” were accessed during a security breach. However, banking details, social security numbers, or passwords were not exposed in the breach.

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
600MP
Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S21 Ultra Certification: Here’s What It REVEALS! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21, a possible Apple Car, the new Apple TV, and more.
Verizon 5G
Verizon’s Nationwide 5G network found to be slower than 4G in real-life tests
As per tests conducted by PCMag, Verizon’s Nationwide 5G network fared worse compared to its own 4G LTE network on multiple occasions.
Apple could give us a gaming-focused Apple TV in 2021
The new Apple TV may finally arrive in 2021, and a new report claims that it would feature some important upgrades from previous devices