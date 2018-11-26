Join T-Mobile on Cyber Monday, get a free Apple Watch or iPad

Still shopping around for the best deals in mobile? Well, as we’ve just covered in our Cyber Monday deals update, you can still take advantage of T-Mobile‘s free stuff. All you have to do is hop on the website and sign on with two lines.

Upon doing so, you can get a free Galaxy Watch, Apple Watch Series 3 or some Series 4 models. You also have the option of getting the latest 32GB iPad 9.7. For more premium models of the Apple Watch Series 4 and the 128GB iPad 9.7, the discount will be curtailed to $529.99.

Credits will be applied over a 24-month equipment installment plan. An accompanying DIGITS/data line for any of these devices is required. Head to the source link below this story to get at the deal.

T-Mobile is also still offering up to $750 off a second phone purchase (with a new line or two), so consider stacking the above deal with that one if you’re going all-in. Or, take on some of Metro by T-Mobile’s options.