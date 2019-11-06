After waiting several months, or years, the US Federal Communications Commission has finally approved the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint. This operation would reach $26 billion, and it would give birth to the “New T-Mobile.”

T-Mobile and Sprint will become the third-largest carrier in the United States. The FCC finally decided after a 3-2 vote with democrats against the merger. Some believe that this merger will “help millions in rural America benefit from high-speed 5G mobile broadband service, and it would promote competition.” Democrats believe that this merger will most likely lead to higher prices and poor service for most customers. Whatever the case, New T-Mobile has committed to building a nationwide 5G network that would cover 97 percent of the US population in three to six years. T-Mobile and Sprint have also promised to keep their prices for the following three years. There would still be a fourth major network, and this spot is supposed to be filled by Dish. This company plans to deploy a 5G broadband network capable of serving 70 percent of the US population by June 2023. If the merger takes place, it would be permitted close to the end of the year, we will just have to wait and see.