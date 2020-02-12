T-Mobile and Sprint are finally going to be able to merge after several failed attempts. The FCC had already approved the merger of these two networks back in November 2019. However, a group of state attorneys filed an antitrust lawsuit to block it. Now, US federal judge Victor Marrero has approved this operation, and the creation of a new carrier, the “New T-Mobile,” may soon become a reality.

T-Mobile may finally acquire Sprint in a $26 billion operation. These two companies will merge and create the New T-Mobile. The judge who ultimately approved the merger said that “T-Mobile has redefined itself over the past decade as a maverick that has spurred the two largest players in its industry to make numerous pro-consumer changes.” Currently, the two largest carriers in the US are still Verizon and AT&T, and they will keep their places as this new carrier will take the third spot. The judge also believes that the newly merged company will be able to continue a successful business strategy in the future.

Now, T-Mobile and Sprint will start ironing out details to complete their merger. The New T-Mobile may arrive as soon as April 2020, and they are committed to keep on giving the same or better rate plans for the same or better prices for at least three years, and those plans also include the new 5G networks.

Source MacRumors