T-Mobile, Amazon, Twitter, Meta, and NVIDIA cancel their CES 2022 in-person conference

CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is the largest technology tradeshow. The event seems to be falling apart as the pandemic takes yet another bad turn, and more companies are now withdrawing to protect their employees, including T-Mobile, Amazon, Twitter, Meta (formerly known as Facebook), and many more.

CES was both an in-person and an online event in 2022, but more companies are announcing their withdrawal plans in light of the new wave of COVID-19 cases in the US (via TheVerge). Other publications have also announced, but more and more companies are announcing that they won’t be attending after cases started to rise again. Other publications also joined, including TheVerge, CNET, Engadget, TechCrunch, TechRadar, and Tom’s Guide.

It’s unclear if Samsung, GM, Intel, LG, Sony, Panasonic, and other massive corporations will pull the plug on their featured events, and they will likely be the deciding factor on whether CES goes ahead as planned.CES 2021 this year was a digital-only event, and it worked out great with the new format.

According to Bloomberg, both AMD and Samsung are planning to go on with their scheduled events, although with limited presence. NVIDIA will also be present, but it will only have a virtual-only keynote. Qualcomm, OnePlus, and HTC are also expected to hold their events in-person. Sony, Samsung and Google are monitoring the conditions and are likely checking if there will be any restrictions in place.

It’s unclear if the event will go ahead as planned, although CTA (Consumer Technology Association) has said that it still plans to host the event in-person, although it will monitor the situation and likely advise its partners if anything changes.

What are your thoughts about the event? Do you plan on watching the keynotes and presentations live on YouTube and other various video platforms from your favorite companies? Let us know in the comments below!