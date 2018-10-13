T-Mobile soft launches 36-month financing for Galaxy Note 9

Coinciding with a price cut on the Galaxy Note 9, T-Mobile has introduced a new 36-month eqipment installment scheme while also extending its credit line to qualified customers up from $720.

The Note 9, which launched at $999.99, has taken a $120 discount for the moment. In doing so, it has also quietly implemented a longer term for its EIP: 36 months instead of 24. However the full $879.99 price of the 128GB version is now amoritized while those pursuing the 512GB version will pay $240 down.

It’s a situation that TmoNews reports is going on for just a couple of devices right now.

A 3-year term could be in response to how consumers have waited longer — as long as 30 months on average — to upgrade their phones as well as surging prices. AT&T’s default Next plan finances devices over 30 months.

For the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Plus, T-Mobile amoritizes the first $999.99, but still keeps those EIPs at 2 years.