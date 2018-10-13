Android

T-Mobile soft launches 36-month financing for Galaxy Note 9

Coinciding with a price cut on the Galaxy Note 9, T-Mobile has introduced a new 36-month eqipment installment scheme while also extending its credit line to qualified customers up from $720.

The Note 9, which launched at $999.99, has taken a $120 discount for the moment. In doing so, it has also quietly implemented a longer term for its EIP: 36 months instead of 24. However the full $879.99 price of the 128GB version is now amoritized while those pursuing the 512GB version will pay $240 down.

It’s a situation that TmoNews reports is going on for just a couple of devices right now.

A 3-year term could be in response to how consumers have waited longer — as long as 30 months on average — to upgrade their phones as well as surging prices. AT&T’s default Next plan finances devices over 30 months.

For the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Plus, T-Mobile amoritizes the first $999.99, but still keeps those EIPs at 2 years.

TmoNews
T-Mobile
Android, Other OS, Phones
business, carriers, financing, Galaxy Note 9, News, Pricing, T-Mobile, US
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.