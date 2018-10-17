T-Mobile makes 36-month EIP official with iPhone XR deal

After floating a trial balloon for a new three-year equipment installment plan with the recently-discounted Galaxy Note 9, T-Mobile will officially publicize it as the network begins selling the iPhone XR from October 19 at 3:01am Eastern. However, there are some interesting strings attached to this particular scenario.

The Un-carrier will require families of four to trade in their old phones, get four iPhone XR devices and sign up on the same tier plan for an all-in-one rate for device, service, taxes and fees. All who sign up for the basic T-Mobile Essentials plan pay $40 per month per line on autopay while T-Mobile ONE is $50. T-Mobile ONE Military is $35 per month per line. Customers will be tied to their phone (and, thus, the network) for 36 months.

A base model iPhone XR paid over three years will require monthly payments of $22.19. This means that T-Mobile is presumably taking a haircut on its services, but it won’t be too much of a hit with that volume requirement.