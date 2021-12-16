Swift Playgrounds now allows devs to build and publish apps straight from the iPad

Back in June, Apple announced during WWD21 that iPad users would be able to develop applications directly on their iPads using Swift Playgrounds. Apple also announced several other features that would also be coming to iPads in the new iPad OS 15 version. The wait is finally over, and Swift Playgrounds 4 is rolling out on the App Store, allowing anyone to develop their own apps and publish them on the iPad, without needing to use Xcode on a Mac computer.

Apple’s Swift Playgrounds 4 is now rolling out on the App Store, and users who are interested in developing their own applications and games can now take advantage of the new app. The new app will also allow all users to publish their creations to the App Store, directly from the iPad itself, without requiring a Mac computer (via MacRumors).

The new changes bring the iPad a lot closer to a computer, although it still lacks a ton of extra features that would allow it to be a perfect device for multitasking and getting actual work done. Swift Playgrounds 4.0 will certainly inspire the next generation of developers, and it could help more people get to know the basics of developing applications.

The full changelog of Swift Playgrounds 4 features the following:

Build iPhone and iPad apps with SwiftUI right on your iPad (requires iPadOS 15.2 or later)

App Store Connect integration lets you upload your finished app to the App Store

App Preview shows live updates as you make changes to your app

Full-screen preview lets you see your app edge-to-edge

Smart, inline code suggestions help you write code quickly and accurately

App Projects make it easy to move projects to Xcode and back

Project-wide search finds results across multiple files

Snippets Library provides hundreds of SwiftUI controls, symbols, and colors

Swift Package support lets you include publicly-available code to enhance your apps

If you have a device running iPadOS 15.2 or later, you can download it for free from the App Store.