Apple WWDC 2021 is currently underway and Apple has announced some great new and much-awaited features coming to the iPad and Swift Playgrounds.

Apple’s Swift Playgrounds was originally released back in 2014 on Mac, and it became available on the iPad back in 2016. The application always focused on allowing people to get started at coding and provide guides and teach people to code in a new, efficient way.

Today’s news means that developers and beginners can now create and submit iPad applications from the iPad itself, without requiring anyone to own a Mac.

Swift Playground on iPad
Don’t forget to check out our coverage of the Worldwide Developers Conference as we summarise all of the features and news that are coming to the Apple ecosystem. Are you excited about the Swift Playground changes? Let us know in the comments.

