Don’t Forget to Protect your Mac with a Protection Plan

Smartphones and cameras aren’t the only things you can buy on Swappa. You can buy laptops as well. Of course, if you’re in the market for a MacBook and you buy a new one, that will be covered by the manufacturer’s warranty. Buying a used MacBook somewhere means that there is no warranty. And you can’t purchase Apple Care for a used MacBook. However, where Swappa differentiates from the competition is that they are offering Mac Protection Plans.

This goes hand in hand with Swappa’s strict “no junk” policy. Items listed on their website go through strict scrutiny, so you get exactly what you pay for, in working condition. So Swappa teamed up with WarrantyLife to protect your used MacBook. This covers glitches, viruses, hardware failures or accidents.

The way it works is simple. When purchasing a MacBook through Swappa you are being offered a Protection Plan. Pricing varies depending on the price of the MacBook, in a tiered manner. It costs $50 to protect a $500 laptop. $100 for $1,000-worth MacBook, $150 for $1,500, and $200 for up to $2,500 laptop value. The Protection Plan offer will only be available at the time of the purchase, not after. However, it’s always best to play it safe and purchase the Protection Plan, as there is a 30-day money-back guarantee should you change your mind.

What does Swappa’s Mac Protection Plan offer? See below:

Cracked glass and screen repair

Water damage from drops or spills

Power surge protection

1-year coverage starts on the day of purchase

Mechanical failure covered after 90 days

Pays for replacement or repair up to value of the device

Head over to the source link to find out more, or click here and you’ll be taken to their website. You can click this link to see all their laptops listed.