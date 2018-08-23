Survey gives reasons why people switch between iOS and Android
iOS and Android have been going at it since their beginnings. Which operating system is better? Which is more practical? Why do people choose them? But more importantly, why do people switch from one OS to the other. We now have at least the answer to the last question.
According to a recent survey carried out by PCMag, more people are switching from Android to Apple’s iOS. The reasons are many, but the better user experience and better features seem to be iOS’s strong point in comparison to Android’s prices. If there’s one thing I’m going to have to agree with is that I wish Android software updates were as fast, efficient and effective as the ones from Apple. Anyways, iOS and Android are going to keep on competing until the end of times. In the meantime, here are the results out of the data gathered from 2,500 people across the US. Now you decide which OS is better.
Discuss This Post