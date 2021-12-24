Survey shows people trust Amazon, Google with their data more than Apple

A new survey conducted by The Washington Post has revealed some interesting information about how people trust companies with their data. According to the results of the survey conducted by the publication, more users trust Amazon and Google with their personal data and internet browsing activity than Apple. The result also shows that a large number of people do not trust Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram with their data.

The survey conducted by The Washington Post contained samples of over 1,000 internet users in the United States. It asked the users how much trust Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon to "responsibly" handle their data. Users were given the option to mark whether they trust a company as a great deal," "a good amount," "not much," "not at all," or "no opinion."

39% of the respondents felt that they trust Amazon "a good amount" whereas Apple trailed with only 26% of the votes and Google with 34%. Among the respondents, Facebook took the crown of being the least trustworthy as 40% of the people said they do not trust Facebook to handle their user data at all.

In addition to handling the data, the responders were also asked about targetted ads and online ads. 82% of the people said that they find the online ads "annoying," whereas 74% of them found online ads invasive, and only 27% of them found it helpful. What if these questions were asked to you? Which company do you trust (and do not trust) to handle your personal data? Let us know in the comments section below!

