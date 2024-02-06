Quick Links Phones Watches Earbuds Headphones Eyewear

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, but you still have enough time to prepare and give your loved one the perfect gift to celebrate this special day. There are many ways to make your couple happy; some prefer roses, others would rather receive chocolate, or maybe that special fragrance that drives you crazy. However, tons of other options on the market will help you draw a smile on the face of your significant other.

We are also thinking about those tech-loving souls who will also be immensely happy with a new phone or gadget that will make their days better and more enjoyable. This is why we have selected some of the best gift ideas you can get for your significant other. Indeed, some might be a bit expensive, but there’s nothing that’s out of reach if you want to please your loved ones. Don’t worry; we have also included some excellent alternatives for those interested in a more budget-friendly alternative that will also make you look good and enjoy your new experience with a new device. So keep on reading to see if there’s something perfect for your couple or for those who also want to take advantage of these interesting deals.

Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24 is the latest compact flagship from the brand. It ships with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a reliable triple camera setup, and plenty of useful AI features, including a magic photo editor, and it currently comes with free $50 promo credit. $800 at Amazon

Samsung’s new Galaxy S series has received its latest update, with three amazing new smartphones. They follow the same design language as their predecessors, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra being the best option for power users. However, you don’t need to spend more than 1K on a new phone, as you can get the base model unlocked with 128GB RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood. The best part is that you can score crazy savings if you have an extra device lying around.

OnePlus 12 $800 $900 Save $100 The new OnePlus 12 features a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display, a larger 5,400 mAh battery, the new powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and a $100 discount. It has a new and improved camera setup with periscope telephoto lens, improved durability, and charging. $800 at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 $549 $699 Save $150 The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rates. It also ships with the improved Google Tensor G3, a 4,575 mAh cell that will allow for all-day use, and a huge 21 percent discount. If you enjoy capturing images on your smartphone, its cameras, enhanced by AI will help capture the best moment in your life. $549 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $900 $1000 Save $100 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a large 3.4-inch cover display, a clamshell design with a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable display with 120Hz refresh rate, upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, dual-12MP cameras, four color options to choose from, and other excellent features. $900 at Amazon

Watches

Apple Watch Series 9 $359 $429 Save $70 Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest smartwatch from the Cupertino giant. It offers boasts a full day of battery life, a faster processor with on-device AI, and innovative gesture-based functionality. You can choose from GPS or Cellular options and select either a 41mm or 45mm model. $359 at Amazon

The Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches on the market. It features tons of excellent activity-tracking sensors that will give you an extremely accurate reading on anything you do. It’s perfect for those interested in keeping active, and it’s even better if your partner is an Apple fan, as this will be the perfect complement to their iPhone. This model comes packed with Blood Oxygen and ECG apps that will also pay close attention to your health status and warn you if something is off. The best part is that it’s only $359 after a 16 percent discount.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar Garmin's fenix 6 Pro Solar is a multisport GPS watch with solar charging capabilities that will be your best option if you love outdoor sports. It features a 1.3-inch display, stainless steel or DLC-coated bezel, a rugged design, and tons of activity profiles that will track any activity you perform.

Google Pixel Watch 2 $300 $350 Save $50 The new Google Pixel Watch 2 features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, the more powerful Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, and new sensors. The wearable comes with more advanced tracking, enabling users to accurately measure their heart rate, ECG, blood pressure, sleep, and various sports activities. $300 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $339 $400 Save $61 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic returns the beloved physical rotating bezel, and is the latest smartwatch from Samsung. It's available in 43mm and 47mm sizes. Depending on the size, you get a 1.3-inch or a 1.5-inch display, respectively, a new and more powerful Exynos W930 chip, and more. $339 at Amazon

Earbuds

Apple Airpods Pro $190 $249 Save $59 The AirPods Pro will deliver amazing sound quality, and tons of amazing features, including active noise cancelation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and more. $190 at Amazon

This is another excellent Apple product and one that’s perfect for almost anybody who loves the smaller in-ear design of these powerful earbuds. The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro will deliver exceptional audio quality with tons of other amazing features that make it one of Cupertino’s best earbuds on the market. They will get you powerful noise canceling, Spatial Audio, Transparency Mode, and a 24 percent discount, as they’re now going for just $190, which gets you $59 off.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $168 $230 Save $62 Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features outstanding Intelligent Active Noise Cancelation to quiet even the loudest sounds around you, delivering an incredible studio quality experience, an IPX7 rating, and other great features. $168 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $199 $279 Save $80 Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II arrive with the company’s proprietary active noise canceling technology that intelligently personalizes noise canceling and sound performance to deliver deep, immersive sound no matter the external conditions. $199 at Amazon

Sony Linkbuds S $148 $200 Save $52 The new Sony LinkBuds S comes with an up to 6 hours of battery life, and 20 hours with the charging case. It features ANC and Ambient Sound features, and it has a noticeable improvement in sound quality compared to other competitive wireless earbuds. $148 at Amazon

Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 $328 $400 Save $72 The Sony WH-1000XM5 features a refined design and audio hardware that promises more detailed audio partnered with Noise Canceling performance that's hard to beat! It starts at $399 and is the option to get if you're looking for a comfortable pair of headphones that offer everything you may ever need. $328 at Amazon

If your couple loves to enjoy powerful audio experiences, he or she will be more than happy to receive a new pair of over-ear headphones for Valentine’s Day. Our top choice comes from Sony, as the Sony WH-1000XM5 are some of the best headphones on the market, and they’re currently on sale, which makes them even better. They will deliver top-notch noise canceling, clear hands-free calling, Alexa voice control, an integrated Processor V1 to enhance your audio experience, an exceptionally comfortable design, and up to 30 hours of battery life.

Beats Studio Pro $150 $180 Save $30 The Beats Studio Pro over-the-ear headphones come with improved sound quality, enhanced noise cancelation, a USB-C port, and up to 40 hours of battery life. They support both Apple and Android devices, as well as the Find My network of both platforms. They're available in four colors, and offer an immersive listening experience. $150 at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Anker's Soundcore Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones feature excellent audio at a very affordable price tag. They will also get you up to 40 hours of non-stop music playback, Hi-Res sound, custom EQ via app, and other cool features. $80 at Amazon

Sennheiser Accentum Headphones $150 $180 Save $30 Sennheiser's Consumer Audio ACCENTUM Wireless Bluetooth Headphones will get you up to 50 hours of non-stop music playback, hybrid noise canceling, an extremely comfortable design, excellent music quality, powerful audio, and more. $150 at Amazon

Eyewear

GUNNAR INTERCEPT $55 $70 Save $15 Gunnar’s patented lens technology is that it will reduce digital eye strain, minimize glare, and prevent dry eyes, which will eventually help you sleep better and avoid damage that might cause vision problems in the future. $55 at Amazon

2023 brought tons of changes to the smart glasses scenario, with excellent options for those interested in a more immersive experience to enjoy their favorite games or to stream their content privately. However, your eyes are extremely special, and you need another kind of gear if you’re constantly in front of a screen, which is why we selected Gunnar’s premium gaming and computer glasses as the best gift option you can consider in this segment. The choice wasn’t that complicated, considering that a vast selection of models are available, which come with different tints, Blue Light protection, and a very affordable price tag depending on your option. I’ve been using them for the last couple of weeks, and I’m just in love with them.