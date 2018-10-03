Windows

Surface Studio 2 stays with older cores, still “most powerful Surface”

Contents
Overview
Processor

Intel Core i7-7820HQ
Quad-core (2.9GHz, turbo @ 3.9GHz)
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or GTX 1070

Screen Size

28 inches PixelSense LCD
4500 x 3000 (~192 ppi)
DCI-P3 support

Memory

16GB or 32GB DDR4 RAM

Storage

1TB or 2TB SSD

Camera/s

Front: 5MP

Release Date

November 15th, 2018

Weight

9.56 kilograms

Operating System

Windows 10 Pro

If you run a major design operation or are just a digital artist looking for a bigger canvas, you might have considered purchasing a Surface Studio from Microsoft — a massive all-in-one workspace with support for touch and stylus input as well as some unique accessories like the context-driven Surface Dial.

You might have, but you probably didn’t. How about now?

Unlike the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2, there are a few improvements to the Surface Studio 2 that could sweeten the deal. For one, all units are produced with the Intel Core i7-7820HQ inside — even with its primitive Kaby Lake architecture, it’s still a quad-core powerhouse with turbo speeds nearing 4GHz. Paired with a 10th-generation NVIDIA GeForce GPU with either 6GB or 8GB of dedicated memory and the package becomes quite potent.

All of this in a familiar (speaking relative to the previous Studio) design language: a 28-inch PixelSense display that’s 38 percent brighter and provides 22 percent wide contrast, tethered onto a “zero-gravity hinge” for all-angle maneuverability with little physical effort.

For all the changes, though, there’s a higher price to pay. For $3,499, customers get 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. RAM can be upgraded to 32GB at $4,199 while adding on a 2TB disk will bring it to $4,799. There was an offering last year that had a 64GB SSD and a 1TB HDD in a hybrid setup, but that has since been continued. The Studio 2 is shipped with a Surface Pen, Surface Keyboard and Surface Mouse. The $99.99 Surface Dial is available separately.

Pre-orders made today will ship in the United States from November 15.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
Microsoft
Posted In
Tablets, Windows
Tags
all-in-one, availability, Microsoft, News, NVIDIA, Pricing, Specs, Surface Studio, Surface Studio 2, Windows 10
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.