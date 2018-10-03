Surface Studio 2 stays with older cores, still “most powerful Surface”

If you run a major design operation or are just a digital artist looking for a bigger canvas, you might have considered purchasing a Surface Studio from Microsoft — a massive all-in-one workspace with support for touch and stylus input as well as some unique accessories like the context-driven Surface Dial.

You might have, but you probably didn’t. How about now?

Unlike the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2, there are a few improvements to the Surface Studio 2 that could sweeten the deal. For one, all units are produced with the Intel Core i7-7820HQ inside — even with its primitive Kaby Lake architecture, it’s still a quad-core powerhouse with turbo speeds nearing 4GHz. Paired with a 10th-generation NVIDIA GeForce GPU with either 6GB or 8GB of dedicated memory and the package becomes quite potent.

All of this in a familiar (speaking relative to the previous Studio) design language: a 28-inch PixelSense display that’s 38 percent brighter and provides 22 percent wide contrast, tethered onto a “zero-gravity hinge” for all-angle maneuverability with little physical effort.

For all the changes, though, there’s a higher price to pay. For $3,499, customers get 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. RAM can be upgraded to 32GB at $4,199 while adding on a 2TB disk will bring it to $4,799. There was an offering last year that had a 64GB SSD and a 1TB HDD in a hybrid setup, but that has since been continued. The Studio 2 is shipped with a Surface Pen, Surface Keyboard and Surface Mouse. The $99.99 Surface Dial is available separately.

Pre-orders made today will ship in the United States from November 15.