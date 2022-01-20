Surface Pro X, ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14, and other great products are on sale

We start today’s deals with the Surface Pro X, which is currently getting a $200 discount thanks to Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. This will let you purchase your new device for $1,100. The Surface Pro X features a 13-inch touch screen, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a Microsoft SQ2 processor under the hood. However, you will have to act fast since this deal will be gone at midnight. The $1,100 price tag may not seem so compelling, but remember that Best Buy also lets you save some more when you decide to trade in an eligible device, so check it out.

Next up, we head over to eBay, where you will find the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-inch Gaming Laptop that is now available for $1,250 after receiving a $300 discount that will get you 19 percent savings. This excellent gaming laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 5000 Series processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. You also get a beautiful 14-inch QHD display with 120Hz refresh rates and fantastic sound.

If you’re an Apple fan, you may also want to consider picking up the 2020 Mac mini that is currently receiving a $100 discount on its 512GB storage model that also packs 8GB RAM and Apple’s M1 processor that packs an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. In other words, you can purchase your new Mac mini for $799. And you can also buy one starting at $649, but that will only get you 256GB storage and $50 savings.

Surface Pro X ROG Zephyrus 14 Apple Mac Mini

The 24-inch iMac is also on sale, and it is also receiving a $100 discount, which means that you can buy your new Mac for just $1,199 on its Pink color option that comes with a color matching Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard. You can also opt for the Blue, Green, and Silver color variants, but these will only get you $50 savings. Either way, you will still get a new all-in-one product with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Apple’s M1 processor with an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU.