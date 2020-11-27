Microsoft Surface Pro is one of those products that I include in one-of-a-kind things. It is a compact 2-in-1 PC, which is perfect for someone with my kind of use case. This comes from a Surface Pro user. I love working on it so much that I wrote an article about it. If you are in the market for a 2-in-1, this is your chance. The Surface Pro 7 is selling for a discount of $430. The i5 variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD with kickstand usually sells for $1329. However, it’s Black Friday, and the product is down to $899!

The Surface Pro 7 features a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display (2736 x 1824 pixels). The model we are recommending is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. It comes equipped with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of SSD.. Personally, I’ve used it, and this variant is enough to let you run 20 Chrome tabs simultaneously. It sports an 8MP rear camera with support for 1080p FULL HD video recording and a 5MP front camera with support for 1080p FULL HD video recording as well.

There are 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium and dual far-field Studio Mics. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.0 LE. As for the physical ports, it comes with USB Type-A, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, Mini display port, Surface Connect, Surface Type Cover Port, and a MicroSDXC card reader. Sensors onboard include Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer. All of this is contained in a housing that weighs just 790 grams (apart from the type cover).

You can purchase the Surface Pro 7 with type cover by clicking the button below.