Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 modified for 8th-gen Intel cores

Four cores mean a better score in performance when it comes to the 8th-generation Intel processors in Microsoft’s updated convertible Surface Pro 6 and more conventional Surface Laptop 2. The pair are being upgraded from last year’s dual-core chips.

That having been said, the designs are straight out of last year, right down to the inch. The 1.6W OmniSonic speakers with Dolby tuning are on the “New Surface Pro” of 2017 as it is also on the Surface Pro 6. The battery lives have been specified to the same video playback log time standard as their predecessors. There’s still no USB-C, just a Surface Connect port in addition to full USB 3.0. The only noticeable change? The newer Pros are either 5 grams or 8 grams heavier, depending on the chipset inside.

Microsoft has announced an illustrious black finish that will join the platinum option for both Pro and Laptop plus the Laptop-exclusive burgundy and cobalt blue.

Each product starts with a base spec of an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage — this is only available in the platinum color. The internals are scalable up to a Core i7 (though with integrated graphics processing), 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

For the Surface Pro 6, prices range between $899 and $2,299. Microsoft is offering 10 percent off the Core i7/8GB RAM/256GB SSD configuration, bringing that down to $1,349.10 for a limited time. Keep in mind that accessories like the Surface Type Cover (from $159.99) and Surface Pen (from $99.99) are not included with purchase. The Surface Laptop 2 starts at $999 and runs up to $2,699.

Pre-orders made today will ship in the United States from October 16. No official word on if and when an LTE-compatible version of the Surface Pro 6 will be made available.