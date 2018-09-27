Massive Surface Pro 6 leak reveals everything

Microsoft will hold a special event on Tuesday, October 2. Invites started going out at the beginning of the month, and several exciting things are expected to happen. First, we’re expecting an updated Surface Laptop and Surface Studio model. Then, an improved Surface Pro and Surface Book should also be unveiled, in addition to some “new gadgets”, as earlier reports hinted.

The mother of all Surface Pro 6 leaks is coming from Vietnam. It is a massive picture gallery of the supposed upcoming model, together with its retail box and spec-list. As you can see in the pictures above and below, you shouldn’t expect a major redesign. Instead, Microsoft will most likely focus on boosting the specs. A redesign is still rumored though, but that should happen next year with the Surface Pro 7.

A USB-C port is still not visible, but the system should be powered by the eighth-generation Intel processors. These promise improved power efficiency and increased performance. Fans will still likely be present because of the powerful processor. This is confirmed by the vents visible in the images. Rumors also mention a new Surface Pen, but that accessory is yet to show itself in leaks.

The Surface Pro 6 allegedly pictured here features a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Of course, it will run Windows 10. You can check out the pictures below or hit the source link for the complete gallery.