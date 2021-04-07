Microsoft Surface Laptop 3.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Image only for representation)

It looks like a Surface Laptop refresh is on the horizon. Alleged images of the Surface Laptop 4 popped up online back in November, and some of its key specs were leaked earlier this year. Now, official Microsoft support pages for the upcoming laptops have gone live, and they confirm the existence of Intel and AMD-powered variants.

First spotted by leakster WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_on Twitter), there are two separate support pages for downloading drivers and firmware files for the AMD and Intel chip-powered variants of the Surface Laptop. In a separate tweet, the leakster hinted about a Surface launch event happening next week, but so far, we haven’t heard anything official from Microsoft.

Surface Laptop 4 firmware page

11th Gen Intel CPUs, but a generation-old AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors

However, a previous leak claims to have given us an idea about the innards of Surface Laptop 4. Microsoft will reportedly offer the Surface Laptop 4 in two options – 11th Gen Intel processors and AMD Ryzen chips. On the Intel side of things, buyers will get to choose between Core i5-1145G7 and Core i7-1185G7 processors. Microsoft is going to equip the machine with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD, however, lower-end configurations with 8GB or 16GB RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB onboard storage will also be on the table.

If you’re intrigued by the AMD version of Surface Laptop 4, there might be some disappointment here, as Microsoft is going with the older AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors instead of the new Ryzen 5000 chips. You will get a choice between Ryzen 5 4680U or Ryzen 7 4980U processors, ticking alongside 16 gigs of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Surface Laptop 4
Alleged image of Surface Laptop 4 (Image: Twitter / @cozyplanes)

Just like its predecessors, the Surface Laptop 4 will be available in two sizes – 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504 pixels) and 15-inch (2496 x 1664 pixels) – retaining the 3:2 aspect ratio. Port selection will again be paltry, as you only get one USB-A port, one USB-C port, and the proprietary Surface Connect port for charging. As for aesthetics, Microsoft is apparently going to recycle the same design for another year.




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
16-inch MacBook Pro screenshot from Apple video
The latest 16 and 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jabra earphones and more are on sale today
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you can find several MacBook Pro models and tons of headphones on sale
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 13 Leaks: Colors and Camera Improvements Detailed! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the camera in the upcoming iPhone 13, Google’s plans with Android devices, and more.
The first 13″ MacBook Pro with Retina Display will no longer receive any hardware service from Apple
As per Apple, products that have been discontinued for at least seven years are classified as “obsolete.”