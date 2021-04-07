It looks like a Surface Laptop refresh is on the horizon. Alleged images of the Surface Laptop 4 popped up online back in November, and some of its key specs were leaked earlier this year. Now, official Microsoft support pages for the upcoming laptops have gone live, and they confirm the existence of Intel and AMD-powered variants.

First spotted by leakster WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_on Twitter), there are two separate support pages for downloading drivers and firmware files for the AMD and Intel chip-powered variants of the Surface Laptop. In a separate tweet, the leakster hinted about a Surface launch event happening next week, but so far, we haven’t heard anything official from Microsoft.

11th Gen Intel CPUs, but a generation-old AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors

However, a previous leak claims to have given us an idea about the innards of Surface Laptop 4. Microsoft will reportedly offer the Surface Laptop 4 in two options – 11th Gen Intel processors and AMD Ryzen chips. On the Intel side of things, buyers will get to choose between Core i5-1145G7 and Core i7-1185G7 processors. Microsoft is going to equip the machine with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD, however, lower-end configurations with 8GB or 16GB RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB onboard storage will also be on the table.

If you’re intrigued by the AMD version of Surface Laptop 4, there might be some disappointment here, as Microsoft is going with the older AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors instead of the new Ryzen 5000 chips. You will get a choice between Ryzen 5 4680U or Ryzen 7 4980U processors, ticking alongside 16 gigs of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Just like its predecessors, the Surface Laptop 4 will be available in two sizes – 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504 pixels) and 15-inch (2496 x 1664 pixels) – retaining the 3:2 aspect ratio. Port selection will again be paltry, as you only get one USB-A port, one USB-C port, and the proprietary Surface Connect port for charging. As for aesthetics, Microsoft is apparently going to recycle the same design for another year.