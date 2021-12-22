The Surface Laptop 4 and more Microsoft products are on sale today

We start today’s deals with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which is currently seeing a very interesting 16 percent discount that translates to $300 savings to anyone interested in picking up one of these laptops. This means that you can get your new 15-inch laptop that comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage for just $1,500. This variant comes in Matte Black, and its Touchscreen display will also support pen input, so you can also use your device to take notes, sketch, and more.

You can also opt for the smaller 13.5-inch model of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 that is available for $1,466 after seeing a $233.99 discount. It features the same processor, RAM, and storage. The best part about the smaller variant is that it will give you up to 19 hours of battery life, compared to the 17.5 hours you would get from the larger 15-inch variant.

And since we are already talking Microsoft, we must also include the Microsoft Surface Earbuds that are currently receiving a massive 50 percent discount that leaves them up for grabs at just $100. Now, I can’t say that I necessarily love the design of these earbuds, but at least I know that a 50 percent discount is something to consider, especially when these earbuds come with three different sized interchangeable silicone ear tips to get you the most comfortable fit possible. They also feature a responsive touch surface that enables intuitive gestures that will allow you to skip music tracks, adjust volume, and more.

Also, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller sees a $40 discount, meaning that you can purchase yours for $140. This model will get you up to 40 hours of non-stop gaming. And if you want the more affordable variant, the Xbox Core Wireless Controller can be yours for just $50 after a $15 discount.