Surface Laptop 2 will tag with Surface Pro 6 on Tuesday

Iteration seems to be the key word in several regions of the personal computing world. That includes the world of Microsoft as it plans on introducing new hardware on October 2.

The sixth-edition Surface Pro was leaked this week, so it should follow that WinFuture get the scoop from its trusted sources on the Surface Laptop 2. The MySmartPrice render above is the only one we have at the moment.

As with the Pro convertible tablet, this bona fide laptop will more or less retain the same design and the same ports as its predecessor. If you need a reminder, here it is:

13.5-inch touch display at 2256 x 1504

USB 3.0 port

Mini DisplayPort

3.5mm headphone jack

Surface Connect port

308.1 x 223.27 x 14.48mm

Approximately 1.25kg

The most apparent updates will come inside the device. The basic configuration jumps to a quad-core Intel Core i5-8250U with 128GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM — 4GB will be no more. It’s expected that options will be available to include an eight-gen Core i7 processor, 512GB or 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

Windows 10 S sticks around for another hardware cycle despite the fact that this machine is definitely capable of handling Windows 10 Home, though we presume that upgrades will be free for customers at the start of availability. Windows 10 will soon have an “S mode” to limit programs to Windows Store apps.

WinFuture also reports that Surface Pro 6 variants will retain the same model numbers as the previous generation Surface Pro and will start at €899 with its improved base model offering of 8GB of RAM.

There’s also a new black finish for both Surface Pro and Surface Laptop refreshes, but it will only be available at higher price brackets.