50-inch Microsoft Surface Hub 2S coming in June, 85-inch version in 2020

At the end of last month Microsoft sent out press invites for an April 17 event, which was widely considered to be the opportunity to show off the new Surface Hub 2S. As expected, the new 50-inch device has made an appearance and you can watch Microsoft short presentation embedded below.

It features a 3:2 aspect ratio on a 4K+ Pixel Sense display that supports the Surface Hub 2 Pen, in addition to being a touch screen. It is powered by the 8th-generation Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, and offers integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It will set you back $8,999 when it arrives in the U.S. in June.

Additionally, there’s also a larger, 85-inch Microsoft Surface Hub 2 that is not only larger, but utilizes a 16:9 aspect ratio, and a non-rotating display. This will launch in 2020, and Microsoft only briefly showed it off.