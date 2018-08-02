Tablets

Microsoft Surface Go starts shipping today, available for order in 20+ countries

The Microsoft Surface go was leaked launched on social media at the beginning of July, just to become officially official on day later. It was available for pre-orders on July 10, with units shipping as of today, August 2. If you want to grab your own, it is, as of now, available to purchase online from the Microsoft Store.

You’ll have to be from one of these 25 countries to be able to order it: US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Poland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

Depending on your region, prices may vary, but if you’re in the US, you’ll have to pay between $399 and $599. Price depends on your choice for RAM (4- or 8GB) and storage (64- or 128GB), as well as the operating system (Windows 10 Home S-mode, or Windows 10 Pro).

