Today’s Microsoft Event unveiled several exciting products, such as the Surface Pro 8, the Surface Laptop Studio, and the Surface Duo 2. However, that is not everything we received, as the Surface Go series has also been refreshed. The new Microsoft Surface Go 3 comes as the most portable Surface preloaded with Windows 11 and a more powerful 10th generation Intel processor.

The new Surface Go 3 is the most portable touchscreen 2-in-1 offered by Microsoft. It will help you do all of your work, at the same time that it will allow you to play some games and complete regular tasks. In addition, it comes preloaded with the latest version of Windows, which also means that it is expected to deliver a smote and pleasant experience.

It offers a high-res 10.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen, an adjustable Kickstand to place it in your favorite viewing angle. Plus, it is optimized for taking notes, sketching, and touch. This device was designed to replace both your tablet and laptop, as you can easily take it on the go. You can also choose how much power you carry under the hood, including the Intel Pentium Core i3 processor, with up to 8GB RAM. It features a battery that will keep you going for up to 11 hours, and it is ultra-light, weighing it at just 1.2 lb.

Out of the box, you will receive a new Surface Go 3 with Windows 11 Home in S mode, a one-month trial of Microsoft 365 Family, and a one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You also get a power supply and support for the Surface Go Signature Type Cover, Surface Go Type Cover, and more. Storage options go up to 128GB, with the entry-level variant starting with 6GB and GB RAM, and you can get yours starting at $400 with an Intel Pentium 6500Y processor. And if you want the maxed-out version, you will get an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage space for $630.