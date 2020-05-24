We keep on getting amazing deals for this Memorial Day weekend. This time we’re going to focus on the best deals from Microsoft. Several options let you save when you trade in an eligible used device. You can also save when you buy select bundles and more.

If you feel like getting a new laptop and you’re willing to trade in your current device, you can get a new Surface Book 3 from $1,600; a Surface Go from $400 and a Surface Pro 7 from $750. You can even get up to $300 off the Surface Pro X.

Next up, Microsoft lets you save when you buy bundles that can get you up to $360 savings. The Surface Pro 7 plus Type Cover bundle can be yours for $700 after a $210 discount, or you can also go for the Platinum Surface Pro 7 with an Intel i5 10th gen processor + Black Pro Type Cover Bundle for $800. Check out every possible option by clicking on the button.

You can also get free games when you purchase a new Xbox One S console and save up to $400 on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ models. You can also get exciting deals on games, accessories, laptops, PCs, and more. Take a look at every Memorial Day deal that’s currently available by following these links.