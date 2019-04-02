Windows

Microsoft Surface Book 2 refreshed with 8th-gen Intel processors

Just in case you were wondering, this is not part of all the April’s Fools pranks companies are doing. Over the weekend, Microsoft refreshed its Surface Book 2 offering by adding a new mid-range option to the portfolio. You can now choose a 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 that is powered by an 8th-generation quad-core Intel i5 processor.

It runs at 1.7 GHz and Turbo Boosts to up to 3.6 GHz. It will set you back $1,499, and will also bring you 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The previous model, powered by the 7th-generation Intel processor will still be available, for $1,149, but you will be able to configure memory and storage options until you max it out at $2,999.

Microsoft has an April 17 event scheduled, and, while we don’t expect to hear about new Surface Books, the company will tell us more about its Hub.

