We have been getting several rumors mentioning a new, less expensive variant of the Galaxy Fold. This new device doesn’t have an official name, but we will call it the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite until we get official confirmation. What we do know is that this device has a model number SM-F415F, and it will apparently be available in India.

Samsung’s India’s official site has live support pages for the SM-F415F, which is supposed to be a new lower-end foldable from Samsung. This support page doesn’t reveal anything major, other than the fact that it confirms that this device will be available in the Indian market.

Rumors suggest that this device would arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, but it will miss out on 5G connectivity and the latest Ultra Thin Glass layer. Still, don’t expect it to be cheap, as it is also said that it could arrive with a $1,100 price tag.

Source GSM Arena

Via My Smart Price