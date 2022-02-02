Supply issues still plague the Sony PS5

Sony announced its latest quarterly earnings report, and shared how many PlayStation 5 consoles it managed to sell in Q3 2021. The report also highlights that Sony is still facing a lot of difficulties to get their latest gaming console out to the public, and supply issues have only made things worse.

The new Q3 2021 report states that Sony managed to ship 3.9 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the last quarter, which is slightly higher than the 3.3 million units in the previous quarter. It’s clear that Sony is still under a lot of pressure, and it’s facing a lot of difficulties and component shortages globally. The company managed to ship a total of 17.3 million consoles as of December 31, which is three million units fewer than the PlayStation 4 generation after their release. The main difference is that the PlayStation 4 was widely available back in the day, while the PlayStation 5 is in the hands of gamers and scalpers. The report also tells us that Sony sold 200,000 PlayStation 4 consoles and 2.6 million TVs.

Sony revised its 2021 gaming revenue forecast by 6% due to lower than expected PlayStation 5 sales, and it’s clear this means that Sony will continue to have shortages in the near future (via TheVerge). The gaming division’s revenue was $7.09 billion, which is 8% down year-over-year. The operating profit rose by 12.1% to $810 million. The image sensor division also reported positive numbers, and showed a 22% YoY increase to $504 million. Operating profit stood at 26% to $116 million. The movie division also reported great results for the last quarter, and it rose by 141% YoY to $4.02 billion.

