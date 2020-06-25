It seems that the iPhone 12 will indeed launch in September. Wedbush analysts are saying that Apple’s supply chain is increasing production capabilities for this to be possible.

“The supply chain getting back to normalization ahead of expectations has been impressive and now ultimately puts Cook & Co. back in the drivers seat to launch this 5G cycle in its typical mid-late September timeframe …”

We have seen tons of rumors regarding the launch of the iPhone 12. Some believe that the devices will launch in September, while availability would be delayed to October or November, like what happened with the launch of the iPhone X. Today’s report suggests that suppliers have managed to make up for lost time.

“We believe during 2021 Apple has strong potential to be the first $2 trillion valuation given the 5G tailwinds and services momentum potential over the coming years […] and the stage is setting for a massive pent up iPhone 12 cycle heading into the Fall in this key region as well as globally […]”

“Our recent Asia checks and supply chain contacts are now looking at iPhone units in the 160 million to 180 million range for CY20 with strong underlying momentum into CY21 on the heels of iPhone 12 which remains the linchpin to our “5G super cycle thesis” on Apple.”

The services business we assign a $600 billion to $650 billion valuation range given the increasingly importance of this key revenue stream that is getting a new appreciation by investors during this COVID-19 pandemic, as Cook & Co. continue to stress the software/hardware ecosystem during WWDC this week virtually with developers front and center.”

Once again, we get information suggesting that the new iPhone 12 will not include EarPods in the box to boost AirPods sales, but new rumors suggest that we could find a 20W power adapter with the new iPhone lineup.

“[This] ultimately will create more cross-sell opportunities for AirPods over the coming year with our expectation that Apple is on an eye popping trajectory to now sell 85 million AirPod units up significantly vs. 65 million in 2019.”

Source 9to5Mac