Supply chain on edge with iPhone XR demand

Bank analysts and some supply chain sources have expressed longstanding confidence in a strong season for sales of the iPhone XR, especially as the pricier iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have been drifting in the market. Some have gone as far as predicting that the $800 iPhone could take away two-thirds of new model sales this year.

However, Digitimes reports that Taiwan companies contributing parts to Apple are being a bit more conservative on their fortunes. Sources say that these companies, including chipmaker TSMC and camera lens producer Largan, have forecast poor revenues for the current and next months of the fourth quarter. December remains an unknown realm as they wait to see whether Apple kicks up component orders.

A combination of factors may drag down shipments including over-saturation of the premium market and a mounting tariffs battle between the United States and China. Still, it’s a dose of caution over what’s expected to be the most appealing device to those who want to upgrade their iPhones.

Pre-orders for the iPhone XR officially open this Friday, October 19.

