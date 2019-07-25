Supply chain cautious about Apple, optimistic about Huawei

A new report citing unnamed supply chain and industry sources reveals that Apple is predicted to slow down this year compared to 2018. While preparations have started for mass production of the 2019 iPhones, said sources predict a very small growth over the 80 million units Apple managed to move in the same period of last year.

On the other hand, the supply chain is optimistic about Huawei, with chip makers undertaking “capacity expansions to meet increased shipment demand from Huawei and its chipmaking arm HiSilicon“.

On a related note, the report mentions that Flex stopped assembling Huawei smartphones in China, leading to a shift of production orders to BYD Electronics International and Foxconn Electronics. The rumor appeared in the Chinese media, and has not yet been confirmed.