The new Apple M1 chip boasts some serious improvements over its Intel counterparts, but where Mac computers truly shine are in their ecosystem of powerful apps. If you’re one of the lucky few who got their hands on a new, M1-powered MacBook, then you’re in luck! For a limited time, you can get 12 useful apps for just $69.99 with The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle – that’s over 90% off if you were to purchase each individually! Plus, you can get an additional 40% off the sale price by using coupon code GREEN40 at checkout.

The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle deal has been extended for Green Monday, so it’s not too late to save! In this bundle, you’ll find 12 apps that will boost your productivity, creativity, and multimedia enjoyment on your brand new MacBook. 

The most popular app in this bundle is Parallels Desktop Pro, which allows you to run Windows 10 straight from macOS. This gives you access to Windows-exclusive programs like games and CAD tools, and you can even transfer files from PC to Mac seamlessly. With 4.7 out of 5 stars from Trustpilot reviews and over 7 million users, Parallels Desktop Pro is the app of choice if you’re a fan of both Windows and macOS. 

Luminar 4 is yet another great deal you’ll find in this bundle. It’s the world’s first AI-powered photo editing app that allows you to polish your photos in no time. For example, you can use AI Sky Replacement to turn bland skies into vibrant blue backdrops interspersed with high-def clouds. Luminar’s AI can also make quick skin and portrait enhancements, make routine adjustments to contrast and exposure, enhance foliage, and more. 

1 year of Parallels Desktop Pro costs $99.99 alone, while Luminar 4 is $89.99. The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle offers both of these and so much more at $69.99 for a limited time. Don’t forget to apply Green Monday code GREEN40 at checkout for an additional 40% off the sale price, dropping the price to just $41.99.

