vivo started heavily teasing the camera capabilities of the upcoming vivo X30 5G. Yesterday we’ve learned from the company that the device will have 60x hybrid zoom, and now we’re getting more details on its imaging capabilities.

Accompanied by the hashtag #SuperTelephotoPeriscope, the teasers (below) reveal that the vivo X30 5G will have a periscope-zoom camera.

The video below also reveals the three color options in which the device will be available: black, silver, and salmon.

As far as the rest of the specs are concerned, rumor has it that we should expect a Samsung Exynos 980 chip with integrated 5G modem, and a 90Hz OLED panel with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Considering all the official teasers, an unveiling shouldn’t be far out.

Source: Weibo (1)(2)

Via: GSMArena