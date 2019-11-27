vivo X30 5G
Author
Tags

vivo started heavily teasing the camera capabilities of the upcoming vivo X30 5G. Yesterday we’ve learned from the company that the device will have 60x hybrid zoom, and now we’re getting more details on its imaging capabilities.

Accompanied by the hashtag #SuperTelephotoPeriscope, the teasers (below) reveal that the vivo X30 5G will have a periscope-zoom camera.

The video below also reveals the three color options in which the device will be available: black, silver, and salmon.

As far as the rest of the specs are concerned, rumor has it that we should expect a Samsung Exynos 980 chip with integrated 5G modem, and a 90Hz OLED panel with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Considering all the official teasers, an unveiling shouldn’t be far out.

vivo X30 5G

Source: Weibo (1)(2)
Via: GSMArena

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: Moto RAZR patents hint NEW Gestures?! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possibility of a new Moto Razr 2 with side sensors, leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S11+ and more
iPhone 11 Pro review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review: PROven after 2 months?!

The iPhone 11 Pro is seriously excess if we were to judge it only for its price, and yet I can’t remember the last time I loved an iPhone so much. Apple needed three generations to perfect what began with the iPhone X, and I think it’s finally time for me to say that this is the coolest iPhone I’ve ever used.

Motorola patents could hint features of a new Moto Razr 2?

New patents make us believe that we may receive a new Moto Razr 2 with side mounted sensors