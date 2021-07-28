During the Q2 earnings report, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, has talked about Google’s consumer hardware efforts. The CEO has teased the upcoming Google Pixel event that is expected to happen sometime in the fall and has also talked about the company’s vision and long-term strategy.

Pichai first started out by providing a quick recap of what the company has announced at its Google I/O 2021 event in May and then went on to talk about Android 12 personalization and privacy features. This then transitions into Google’s fall hardware event where Google will “showcase” Android 12 and “deep technology investments”.

“Deep technology investments” could easily refer to Google’s own custom-made chipset codenamed Whitechapel. According to 9to5Google, Pichai talked about “deeper investments in hardware” last time back in October of 2020, when he revealed his excitement for the 2021 product roadmap.

Alphabet today has announced its Q2 2021 earnings, which was a total of $68.88 billion in revenue. The revenue is up 62% from $38.3 billion in Q2 last year, with an operating income of $19.4 billion and net income of $18.5 billion for this quarter.

For comparison, Alphabet has reported $55.3 billion in revenue and $17.9 billion in net income in Q1 2021. The YouTube revenue was $7 billion ($3.81 billion a year ago), and Cloud has also shown some great improvements of $4.6 billion, compared to $3 billion in Q2 last year.

“In Q2, there was a rising tide of online activity in many parts of the world, and we’re proud that our services helped so many consumers and businesses. Our long-term investments in AI and Google Cloud are helping us drive significant improvements in everyone’s digital experience.”

If you are interested in Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings call, you can listen to the video above. The fall Pixel event is rumored to happen in October where Google will unveil the Google Pixel 6 series.