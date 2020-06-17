Galaxy Buds+

Samsung Galaxy Buds+, which costs Rs 13,999 is being offered for Rs 8,541. This is a really good deal if you are looking to buy the latest TWS earphones from the company. The offer is valid under Samsung Student Program and to avail it, all you need is a student ID.

How to purchase the Galaxy Buds+ for Rs 8,541 (~$112)

  • First things first, you need to have a college student ID.
  • Register on Samsung Store with that ID here.
  • You will receive an OTP in your mail. Enter the number in the required field.
  • You are now logged in to the Samsung Store with your student ID.

That’s it. The products you’ll view now will have the Samsung Student Program prices on them.

The Galaxy Buds+ are claimed to last 11 hours on a single charge, while the charging case adds another 11 hours of playtime. Samsung has equipped it with two-way dynamic speakers (tweeter+woofer) and 3 microphones (2 outer+1 inner), but sadly, there is no Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) here.

