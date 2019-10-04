Early reports are indicating that the iPhone 11 is a real success, at least in India, but if analyst Dan Ives from Wedbush is to be believed, Apple sees stronger-than-expected demand for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

He is basing his findings on Apple’s supply chain partners, who are increasing their production schedules, as well as forecasts. The revised (increased) production plan is apparently evenly split between the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro models.

If, initially, Wedbush estimated 75 to 80 million sales of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, now that number is likely going to exceed 80 million, according to the L.A.-based financial services and investment firm.