iOS

Strong iPhone 11 demand results in increased production orders, analyst claims

Contents

Early reports are indicating that the iPhone 11 is a real success, at least in India, but if analyst Dan Ives from Wedbush is to be believed, Apple sees stronger-than-expected demand for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

He is basing his findings on Apple’s supply chain partners, who are increasing their production schedules, as well as forecasts. The revised (increased) production plan is apparently evenly split between the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro models.

If, initially, Wedbush estimated 75 to 80 million sales of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, now that number is likely going to exceed 80 million, according to the L.A.-based financial services and investment firm.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
9to5mac
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, iOS, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, News, Rumors
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.