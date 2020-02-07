Are you frequently on the road for work? We know traveling can be tiring, but there are many ways to make your life easier. Check out these 10 gadgets that will simplify your life while traveling.

MP02: Minimalist 4G Mobile Phone

Modern phones come with so many distractions. Avoid the constant onslaught of notifications by upgrading to the MP02: Minimalist 4G Mobile Phone. You can make phone calls with an active SIM card or while connected to WiFi. The MP02: Minimalist 4G Mobile Phone is $299.99, which is 14% off.

Genius Pack Compression Packing Cubes Set

Packing and unpacking doesn’t need to be a pain in the neck. Organize all your clothing with the Genius Pack Compression Packing Cubes Set. The set includes a small, medium, and large for optimal organization and storage of your belongings. At 48% off, the Genius Pack Compression Packing Cubes Set is $39.99.

Genius Pack Travel Backpack with Integrated Garment Suiter

As one of the most innovative luggage bags on the market, the Genius Pack Travel Backpack with Integrated Garment Suiter is perfect for any digital nomad. Don’t let the minimalist exterior fool you because this backpack is loaded with features like padded compartments and hidden panels. Take 34% off to make your total $129.

Incase Nylon Backpack (Grey)

Keep your technology secure with the Incase Nylon Backpack (Grey). The ballistic nylon exterior is built to withstand the test of time. Plus, the faux fur lined laptop pocket keeps your technology secure. At 74% off, the Incase Nylon Backpack (Grey) is $39.99.

Incase Reform 15″ Brief with TENSAERLITE

The Incase Reform 15″ Brief with TENSAERLITE is a great blend of sleek design and portability. The durable abrasion resistant 840D Nylon exterior is formulated to absorb impact from falls. The sleek design works excellently in the professional environment. The Incase Reform 15″ Brief with TENSAERLITE is now $57.95, which is 35% off.

InstaSteam™: The World’s First Electricity-Free Clothing Steamer

Traveling can be hard on your clothing. Make sure your dress shirts stay wrinkle-free by using InstaSteam™: The World’s First Electricity-Free Clothing Steamer. Each pod can steam around 2-3 garments and does not require any electricity. Try for yourself the InstaSteam, which is now 39% off. That makes your total just $14.99.

EndlessID® Smart Luggage & Backpack Tags: 4-Pack

So much luggage is lost in transit every year, but only 85% off it is ever recovered. The remaining 15% is not recovered due to lack of identification. The EndlessID® Smart Luggage & Backpack Tags: 4-Pack solves this problem by providing a unique pin for your luggage. At 46% off, this device is $42.49 for the 4-pack.

Omni-Travel Bundle

Everything you need to travel comfortably is in the Omni-Travel Bundle. It includes an extremely comfy foam pillow, sleep mask, and tooth brush. Get the bundle today for $59.99, which is 39% off the original price.

Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase

With the Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase, you’ll have freedom to switch between carry-on and full-size check-in modes. If you need more space, simply expand the suitcase thanks to the award-winning, patented design. It can transform from 41L capacity to 93L. The Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase is $224.99 after the 35% off price drop.

Tech Accessory Travel Bag

Instead of fumbling around in your bag for charging cables and technology, keep it all organized with the Tech Accessory Travel Bag. This small pouch has 12 elastic loops, 6 small mesh pouches, 1 large mesh pouch, and 1 SD card pouch. Plus, it only weighs 0.196 lbs. Now 44% off, the Tech Accessory Travel Bag is $13.99.

