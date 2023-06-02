We start today’s deals with huge savings applied to some of the best media streaming devices on the market, as the Chromecast with Google TV is now available for as low as $20, thanks to a $10 discount at Best Buy. This deal will only be available until midnight, so you may want to hurry if you want to pick up a new Chromecast with Google TV with HD resolution. Of course, you can also get the 4K edition that receives $10 instant savings, leaving it up for grabs at $40.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) $20 $30 Save $10 Chromecast with Google TV (HD) offers a premium streaming experience on a budget. While its resolution is capped at 1080p HD, it offers the same Google TV user experience as the expensive model. It also has Google Assistant built-in. $20 at Best Buy

The Chromecast with Google TV is an excellent product for those looking to give new life to their old TVs or for those who want a different OS for their smart TVs. This device will bring you the entertainment you love to your TV, which includes live TV and support for the best streaming services around, including Netflix, Max, Prime Video, YouTube, and more.

Other options come from Amazon.com, where the Fire TV Stick 4K sells for just $32 after a very compelling 36 percent discount. This media streaming device runs on Fire OS to deliver fast and fluid navigation, and the best part is that it will also let you install a VPN to enjoy your favorite content regardless of your location. Sideloading apps is also possible, and it’s a very convenient way to enjoy content that’s not always available in your area. Yes, it supports Netflix, Max, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more, so don’t worry about missing out on your favorite shows, sports, or movies. This streaming device also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that will help you search and launch content with your voice, and remember that it will also work directly with voice commands if you have a smart speaker with Alexa built-in.

Apple fans can also take advantage of today’s savings, as they can also get a second-generation Apple TV 4K with 64GB storage space for just $134 after receiving a 33 percent discount. This model normally costs $199, so you can keep more than $60 in your wallet.