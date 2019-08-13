Strategy Analytics: smartwatch shipments grew 44% YoY

The latest Strategy Analytics numbers concerning smartwatches are in, via DigiTimes, for the second quarter of 2019, and apparently, global shipments grew 44 percent compared to the same period of last year.

While Apple, and its own Apple Watch is still sitting comfortably in first place, Samsung managed to grab the second place from Fitbit, pushing it to third. It’s not that Fitbit plummeted; it only lost 100,000 units shipped, but Samsung managed to ship 1,1 million more than in the second quarter of 2018.

12.3 million total smartwatch units were shipped globally, up from 8,6 in the same period of 2018. This means that Apple is close to shipping 50 percent of all smartwatches, with its current 46,4 percent market share, followed by 15,9% and 9,8% for Samsung and Fitbit, respectively.