Get $50 store credit from Google with Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL pre-orders

Pre-orders for the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are over today, but if you are still planning on getting one, maybe this is the offer you need.

If you pre-order any of the new Pixel devices you get $50 credit in the Google Store. This offer ends with the pre-order period, that means today, October 17th. After purchase you will get an email that states:

“High five for pre-ordering Google Pixel 3. You’re now eligible to get $50 Google Store promotional balance. Within 4-6 weeks of your phone shipping, we’ll send you an email letting you know when it’s available to use (as long as you didn’t cancel your order or return your Pixel 3).”

After this, you will get a coupon code 4 to 6 weeks after purchase that will grant you your $50 credit. They expire until December 31st so you have enough time to decide what you’re going to use that money on.