Google Store gives you $150 off the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

The new Google Pixel 3 devices haven’t been as popular as last year’s model, but they are without a doubt a good smartphone. Considering that these devices will always be first in line to get Android software updates and they have come with great new features, they’re not a bad choice, and especially if they get a discount.

Right now, the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are $150 off in the Google Store. The original versión comes with 64GB of storage, a 5.5” display and a 2,915mAh for $649. Now, if you want a bigger battery and screen, the Google Pixel 3 XL comes with a 3,450nAh battery and a 6.3” OLED display. This last one also includes 64GB and 128GB storage options, but they both include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM and a single rear camera lens with a 12.2MP sensor and a dual 8MP selfie camera. It has a final price oc $749, and both models are carrier unlocked so you can use them in any network you desire.