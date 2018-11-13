Android

Developers could test stock Android Q on devices very early

Contents

All Android devices running version 8.0 or later must be compliant with Google’s Project Treble system for streamlining updates between the end user and the individual cell carriers, device manufacturers and component makers.

This requires all devices to be able to boot into what’s called a Generic System Image — a clean build of Android based strictly off of Android Open Source Project code — to make sure that Treble compliance is achieved.

“GSI is the central piece in Treble compliance,” said Hung-ying Tyan, a Project Treble lead, at the Android Developers Summit last week. “We feel that it has a lot more potential than that.”

The ability to boot up stock Android on any device, no matter how heavily skinned, is not just important to OEMs and app publishers, but to custom ROM crafters, as XDA-Developers points out. However, GSI currently must be flashed via ADB or fastboot and is relatively inaccessible to phones with permanently-locked bootloaders.

So, Team Android is working on fast-tracking GSI availability so that users can test out Android Q sooner and without flashing. We should expect an announcement on the measure, Tyan said.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
XDA-Developers
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Android, Android Q, developers, News, Stock Android
, , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed