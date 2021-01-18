The iPhone 11 Pro was dethroned by the new iPhone 12 Pro last October, but it’s by no means obsolete. It still packs plenty of processing power for 2021 and the foreseeable future. Best of all, you can get a brand new iPhone 11 Pro for cheaper than an iPhone 12 Pro. Whether you’re interested in an iPhone 11 Pro, or if you’re still using one from last year, we have 7 deals on accessories that will help you get the most out of it.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB (Wi-Fi + 4G Unlocked)

The iPhone 11 Pro needs no introduction. It’s packed with an A13 Bionic chip, an OLED display, all-day battery life, and wireless charging capabilities. It also sports a rear triple camera system with 12MP, wide-angle, and telephoto lenses. This deal will save you $100 over the iPhone 12 Pro.

Get an Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB (Wi-Fi + 4G Unlocked) for $899.

SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer

Your phone is likely the most unsanitary item you own, and yet, it’s an item that you hold up to your face and fumble with all day long. With this SaniCharge phone sanitizer, you can kill bacteria and viruses while charging your phone. It even has a separate, built-in aromatherapy diffuser that can freshen your surroundings without damaging your phone.

Get a SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer for $37.99 (Reg. $99).

Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro/X/XS

Blue light from the sun keeps you awake during the day by slowing your melatonin production, but staring at blue light from your phone screen all day can affect your sleep schedule and cause eye strain. This Ocushield screen protector is made of tempered glass and blocks up to 90% of harmful blue light. In fact, it’s the first and only screen protector that’s received an MHRA Class 1 Medical Device rating.

Get an Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro/X/XS for $29.99 (Reg. $46).

Aeris Copper Germ-Killing Case for iPhone

Copper has been shown to kill viruses and bacteria, so why not protect your phone with it? This phone case by Aeris features a copper shell that protects your phone from drops, bumps, and pathogens, and it will develop a patina over time from daily use.

Get an Aeris Copper Germ-Killing Case for iPhone for $39.

360° Rotating Mobile Phone/Tablet Universal Stand

Most of us work remotely these days, but not all of us can afford an expensive webcam or DSLR setup for video conferences. With this universal phone mount, you can turn your phone into a makeshift webcam. All you need to do is clip this phone stand to your work surface and install your company’s preferred video conferencing app on your phone.

Get a 360° Rotating Mobile Phone/Tablet Universal Stand for $32.95 (Reg. $39).

Porta 3-in-1 Power Bank for Phone, Apple Watch, & AirPods

No true Apple fan leaves their home without their iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, but they also need a way to keep everything charged without carrying multiple charging cables. This 8,000mAh Porta power bank solves that handily thanks to its built-in AirPods and Apple Watch chargers. It also includes a USB port to charge your phone on the side.

Get a Porta 3-in-1 Power Bank for Phone, Apple Watch, & AirPods for $49.99 (Reg. $119).

Wireless Fast Charging Vehicle Phone Mount

Your iPhone can come in handy as a GPS whenever you need to drive somewhere you’re not familiar with, but navigation apps can draw a lot of power during long trips. This phone mount will keep your phone powered up and clips to your AC vents so that your view of the road isn’t obstructed.

Get a Wireless Fast Charging Vehicle Phone Mount for $19.99 (Reg. $69).