We’re wrapping up today’s best savings with an excellent selection of gaming mice and other gaming accessories that will take your gaming experience to new heights. First up, we have the SteelSeries Rival 600 Gaming Mouse, a very attractive alternative for those looking to get massive savings and an extremely responsive gaming mouse. This device normally goes for $60, but you can take one home for $38, thanks to a 38 percent discount.

The SteelSeries Rival 600 Gaming Mouse comes with a 12,000 CPI TrueMove3Plus Dual Optical Sensor with the world's lowest and most accurate lift-off distance, a lengthy cable that will give you more than enough moving space, a split trigger mechanical switch, silicone side grips for increased grip and durability.

Other, more affordable alternatives come with the SteelSeries Aerox 5, now going for $60 with 26 percent savings, or the SteelSeries Rival 5 Gaming Mouse, available for $46 with a 23 percent discount.

The Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro is another excellent option for those looking to get a wireless gaming mouse. This option sells for $65, and it will get you $25 in instant savings thanks to the latest 28 percent discount. Corsair's DARKSTAR RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse is also a model to consider, now up for grabs for $140 with a $30 discount.

And if you’re looking to score the best savings today, you can also consider adding the RESPAWN 110 Ergonomic Gaming Chair to your setup, as it now sells for just $99 after receiving an insane 63 percent discount.