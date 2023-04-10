We start today’s deals with one of the best and latest gaming keyboards out there. The new SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is selling for just $140 thanks to a very attractive 26 percent discount to get you $50 instant savings.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gaming Keyboard The new 2023 version of the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gaming Keyboard arrives with OmniPoint 2.0, which delivers eleven times faster response and ten times swifter actuation, programable 2-in-1 action keys, an OLED Smart Display that will show vital information at a glance such as GPU stats, notifications, and switch between profiles, settings, and more. See at Amazon

The 2023 version of the Apex Pro TKL is one of the fastest gaming keyboards you can get, and it also includes several goodies that make it an excellent option for those interested in upgrading their battle station, as you get adjustable activation, an OLED screen, USB-C connectivity, and a wired connection to make sure you don’t run out of battery while you’re playing your favorite games. And if you want to cut the cords, you can also consider going for the wireless version of the Apex Pro TKL, which also receives a $50 discount, leaving it up for grabs for $200.

Of course, savings don’t end there, as we have also spotted a nice discount applied to the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which comes in at $116 with linear and quiet red switches with RGB backlight, an OLED smart display, and an 11 percent discount.

You will also find some interesting deals on the SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse, which now sells for just $35 thanks to a 30 percent discount that will get you around $15 savings. The SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless is also on sale, and now going for $133, or you can check out the latest SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse to your cart for $100, without any savings, or get a renewed model for $60.

You can also check out SteelSeries’ Arena 3 Full-Range 2.0 Desktop Gaming Speakers, which now sell for just $107 thanks to an 18 percent discount, or get more power with the Arena 7 Illuminated 2.1 Desktop Gaming Speakers, which are now available for $300.